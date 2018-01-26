No clash with Sitaram Yechury, says Prakash Karat

Both Prakash Karat and Sitaram Yechury agree that the primary objective is to oust the Narendra Modi government from power. Both Prakash Karat and Sitaram Yechury agree that the primary objective is to oust the Narendra Modi government from power.

THE DEBATE in the CPI(M) over the draft political resolution was not factionalism or a clash between him and general secretary Sitaram Yechury, senior party leader Prakash Karat said on Thursday.

Karat accused the media of drawing “motivated and distorted conclusions” to “depict the party leadership in poor light” on the issue of the central committee taking up two draft resolutions — the Politburo draft presented by him and the minority draft presented by Yechury.

Writing in party mouthpiece People’s Democracy, he said the “common theme found in the media, particularly in the media in Kerala and West Bengal, was to portray that the two drafts have been presented by two ‘factions’… Some went further to depict it as a clash between two individuals, in this case, the current general secretary and the former general secretary. Such a depiction is baseless and wrong as discussions on differing political views and approaches within the framework of inner-party democracy are reduced to personality clashes and so-called personal differences,” he said.

Arguing that the CPI(M) has a distinctive style of functioning based on the organisational principles of democratic centralism, he said different views can be expressed on political issues. Either an individual member or a group of members can present their political views before the committee.

“After a free and frank discussion, the committee arrives at a decision. If necessary, a vote is taken to decide and the majority view becomes the collective decision of the committee. A majority view or a minority view within a committee on a political question is not to be seen as a line up of two factions. Factionalism and factional groupings are impermissible as per the party Constitution. It is only those who violate the collective decisions of the party and band together for extraneous reasons who are considered to be factional,” he said.

Karat said after the party Congress — the triennial national conclave of the party scheduled to be held in Hyderabad in April — debates and adopts the political resolution, “every member of the party, irrespective of what individual opinion he or she held prior to this, would as per the principles of democratic centralism unite to implement the adopted political line of the party. Thus the wild and baseless speculation about a ‘crisis’ in the party and of factional disputes and conflicts will be laid to rest.”

