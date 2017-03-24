No Chinese incursions, but transgressions do occur: Government in Lok Sabha

There has been no instance of incursion by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh and other border areas, but transgressions do occur, the government told the Lok Sabha Friday. Subhash Bhamre, Minister of State for Defence, in a written reply said, the government takes up any transgression along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) with China through established mechanisms — such as border personnel meetings, flag meetings.

The matter is also raised through Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs and diplomatic channels.

“There have been no instances of incursions of Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh and other border areas. Since there is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control in the border areas between India and China, there are other areas along the LAC where both sides have differing perception of LAC.

“As both sides undertake patrolling upto their respective perception of the LAC, transgression do occur,” Bhamre said.

Responding to another question, he said, there has been no report of killing of any Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy during the last three years.

The minister said, there are reports of killing of a fisherman in the Palk Strait after being fired upon allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel, but the island nation’s government has denied any such involvement.

Replying to another question, Bhamre said, as on February 2017, the government has disbursed Rs 6,375 crore in two installments on account of implementation of One-Rank-One Pension (OROP).

