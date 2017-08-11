No Chinese decoration this Janmashtami in Vrindavan temples

Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 14. Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 14.

Janmashtami celebrations in Vrindavan this year have a message – boycott Chinese goods. No Chinese lights and decoration items will be used in the celebrations in the shrine complex, according to the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan. The priests and the officer-bearers of Sri Krishna Janmasthan have called for a boycott of Chinese products in the wake off the Doklam stand-off. “Besides saints and mahants, common man would also be associated in this protest against Chinese products on Janmashtami,” Secretary of the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan Kapil Sharma said yesterday.

Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 14. The organisation decided to boycott Chinese products in the wake of India and China being locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector for over 50 days, he said. Sharma said they will also urge the government to ban import of Chinese goods. Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary here will be celebrated without using any Chinese good, he said.

