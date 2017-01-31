No change in reservation policy till BJP is in power: Party SC morcha chief

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the Opening Session of the Second Raisina Dialogue, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the Opening Session of the Second Raisina Dialogue, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo

BJP Monday assured Dalits that the party-led government at the Centre will not make any changes in the reservation policy and the quota in jobs and education for the community will remain in force till it was in power. At a press conference, national president of BJP SC Morcha Vinod Sonkar said the Narendra Modi government was “worried about Dalits and committed to their welfare”.

“The prime minister himself has said that till BJP is in power, there would be no changes in the existing reservation policy,” he said.

Attacking BSP chief Mayawati, he said she played politics on the issue of the suicide of Rohit Vemula and had even gone to the house of a Dalit in Gujarat, but did not care for the members of the community in Uttar Pradesh who faced atrocities.

Asked about a RSS member’s comment about a review of the reservation policy, the Kaushambi MP said the saffron organisation had made its stand clear that there would be no change in the reservation policy.