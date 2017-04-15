‘No change in India’s stand on Tibet’

Gopal Baglay. (File Photo) Gopal Baglay. (File Photo)

India said there is no change in its position on Tibet being part of China and it will continue to seek a fair and mutually- acceptable solution to the boundary issue. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, “Let me make it absolutely clear that there is no change whatsoever in the Government of India’s policy towards the Tibet Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China.

“Similarly, our approach to seeking a fair, reasonable and mutually-acceptable solution to the boundary question remains unchanged.” He was responding to a query on whether the visit of the Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh signals a change in India’s policy on Tibet or on the boundary issue. After the spiritual leader’s recent trip, China had accused India of violating its commitment on the Tibet issue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now