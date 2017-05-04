No change in Eman’s routine on last day

On Thursday, Eman will be discharged at 10 am after a three-month stay at Saifee Hospital, where she occupied a seventh floor first class room On Thursday, Eman will be discharged at 10 am after a three-month stay at Saifee Hospital, where she occupied a seventh floor first class room

AT 7.15 pm, Wednesday, three nurses had just finished her sponge bath and dressed her in checkered hospital clothes. She was in a sleepy stupor, but Eman Ahmed (36) managed to half raise her left hand and murmur Wa-alekum assalaam (and peace be unto you). It was her last day in India, and a register showed 18 people had visited her since the morning to bid her farewell. “First thing I’ll do when I report to duty tomorrow (Thursday) is meet her. For me, she was a different patient, unlike others. She is moody, smiles only when she wants to. I will miss her,” said attendant Jyoti Wadkar. Wadkar would be on an eight-hour shift every day along with at least four nurses and attendants to look after the Egyptian patient.

On Thursday, Eman will be discharged at 10 am after a three-month stay at Saifee Hospital, where she occupied a seventh floor first class room. A specially procured ambulance will take her to the international airport for her flight — Egypt Special Airbus 300 — to Abu Dhabi.

According to the medical team of nine doctors, nurses and paramedics accompanying her, the only concern is to prevent any untoward situation during the three-and-a-half-hour flight.

“Our team has prepared for all logistics. Since normal aircraft have smaller entrances, we have arranged for a special flight. She will be admitted under Burjeel Hospital’s care Thursday,” said a VPS Healthcare spokesperson. An airport coordinator for Eman’s flight said the aircraft was yet to receive a clearance from the Airport Operations Control Clearance (AOCC). “There is also some pending paperwork that will be finished by Thursday,” he said.

On Wednesday, Eman’s weight stood at 170 kg, a steep reduction from 500 kg when she came to Mumbai on February 11. “We consider this a success. Later, when every thing settles down, we will medically document her case. This will be a reference point for obese patients that they can be medically managed,” said bariatric surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala. He added with a smile: “She is very cute. Keeping the tensions with her sister aside, we have managed to stabilise her greatly.” Lakdawala, however, admitted there were moments during her hospitalisation when he was not sure if she would ever make it back to Egypt.

Eman underwent her normal routine Wednesday with a round of physiotherapy, intake of pills for kidney and seizure control, a long sponge bath and being turned over in bed by four nurses twice to avoid bed sores. Amid the green painted walls, a television set stayed on throughout to keep her occupied. “I learnt a few Arabic words to communicate with her, like aistayqaz (get up). Her sister would teach us their language. But mostly I used signs to talk to her,” said nurse Grace N.

According to Huzaifa Shehabi, chief operating officer at the hospital, a Lourano chair that was specially procured for Eman along with a Hungarian imported bed would remain with the hospital for future use. “She is fit to fly and does not require special preparations for the flight. She will only need tube feeding as her neck is paralysed due to brain stroke,” said bariatric surgeon Dr Aparna Bhasker.

Eman’s sister Shaimaa Selim claimed she had been promised year-long treatment at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, where doctors would continue her rehabilitation and weight reduction. Doctors at Saifee Hospital have requested VPS Healthcare to keep them in the loop about her future treatment.

