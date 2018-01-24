No change in CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi’s JLF schedule: organiser

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi

While some Rajput outfits have warned that they will not allow CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi to take part in the Jaipur Literature Festival, the event’s organisers on Tuesday said there has been no change in the schedule of Joshi’s visit. He is scheduled to take part in the session ‘Main aur Woh: Conversations with Myself’ on January 28, the penultimate day of the five-day event.

Sanjoy Roy, producer of Jaipur Literature Festival, said, “Every year, the state government, security officials and the national government…and everybody ensure that things happen peacefully. We are fully confident.”

Narayan Singh Divrala, Jaipur district president of Shree Rajput Karni Sena, said, “Our protest will be worse than what we did to Bhansali at Jaigarh Fort.”

Sukhdev Singh, national president of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, said that members of his outfit will wave black flags at Joshi if he arrives.

