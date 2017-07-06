No chance of mid-term poll as BJP, Sena hungry for power: Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File) Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File)

COMING down heavily on the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the state over “creating drama” of rift between the two, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said there was no chance of a mid-term poll in the state as both the BJP and Shiv Sena are “hungry for power”. “The ruling alliance parties — BJP and Shiv Sena — in the state government merely create a picture in public of having differences and make remarks about mid-term polls. They have been criticising each other in public but when it comes to breaking ties, they don’t do so,” Pawar said after addressing a rally of party representatives in the city.

He said the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was limited to urban areas and that, he said, was the reason for the NCP’s loss in PMC and PCMC polls. “The development work in PMC and PCMC has been done during the NCP rule but the popularity of Modi had an impact on civic elections,” Pawar said.

The NCP leader criticised the state government’s decision to elect the sarpanch of gram panchayat directly from the public. “The chief minister and prime minister should also be elected from the public. The state government’s decision to elect sarpanch from public would create problems as the sarpanch would be from one party and other members from another party, which would hamper development work of villages,” he said. Pawar said that MLAs and MPs elected from the city did not have any say in the state or union government. “The elected representatives have failed to deliver any results in the interest of the city,” he said.

