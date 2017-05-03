No cabinet minister at Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh’s cremation

Martyr Paramjit Singh was killed by Pakistan army and his body was mutilated while he was patrolling in Krishna Ghati of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh Martyr Paramjit Singh was killed by Pakistan army and his body was mutilated while he was patrolling in Krishna Ghati of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh

The cremation of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh, whose body was mutilated by the Pakistani Army in an attack in Krishna Ghati area of Jammu & Kashmir Monday, went unattended by any cabinet minister from the Punjab government, causing anguish to the family members of the deceased.

In a late evening development, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who incidentally is also from the Sikh regiment as was Paramjit Singh, announced he was deputing his Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh to visit the martyr’s village. The CM said he would visit the family on May 7. Rana Gurjit Singh reached the martyr’s home late Tuesday evening.

The sitting MP from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, too remained absent from the cremation. However, his son and former MLA of Khadoor Sahib Assembly constituency, Ravinder Singh Brahmpura, attended it. The sitting MLA of Khadoor Sahib, Ramanjit Singh Sikki, also could not attend the cremation, but his wife Tawleen Sahota came. Various other politicians from across the political parties, including Tarn Taran Congress MLA Dharamvir Angrihotri and leader of opposition, AAP MLA HS Phoolka attended the cremation and paid their condolences to the bereaved family.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Phoolka said it was unfortunate that no cabinet minister was present at the cremation. “Even the Khadoor Sahib MLA did not reach in time for the cremation and was being represented by his wife. The MLA managed to reach at the fag end of the cremation ceremony,” Phoolka said.

The state BJP also reacted strongly to the omission on part of the state government. The party’s state secretary Vineet Joshi said, “With Captain Amarinder Singh having served in the Army, it was expected that with him leading the government in Punjab, the state apparatus would be more sensitive towards the serving soldiers and their families. If he could not be present due to some reasons, he should certainly have deputed some senior minister to attend the cremation. In comparison, previous CM Parkash Singh Badal used to ensure his presence on every such occasion.”

