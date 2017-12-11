No boy will marry a girl wearing jeans in wedding mandap: Union minister Satyapal Singh

Satyapal Singh (ANI) Satyapal Singh (ANI)

Union Minister of State Satyapal Singh has kicked up a row after he said, “No boy would like to marry a girl who comes in jeans to the wedding,” reports ANI.

The minister who was addressing a gathering of students in Gorkahpur said,”Koi aadmi agar kehne lage ki main jeans pehenke kisi mandir ka mahant ban jaaunga to log pasand karenge kya? Koi pasand nahi karega. Ya koi ladki jeans pehenkar ke shaadi ke bedi pe jaayegi to kitne ladke usse shaadi karna chahenge?” (No saint will be accepted if he gives up his traditional attire and instead starts wearing jeans.)

According to reports, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the concluding ceremony of foundation day of Maharana Pratap Siksha Parishad (MPSP), the academic venture of Gorakhnath temple where the minister made these remarks.

Satyapal Singh is the Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

