No bogus voting in SPPU elections in Ahmednagar: observer’s report

Days after allegations were raised about ‘bogus voting’ in the elections to the Senate of the Savitribai Phule Pune University, an internal report into the incident has indicated no foul play.

On November 21, members of the Vidyapeeth Vikas Manch (VVM), which is one of the three panels contesting elections to the 10 graduate and four management seats to the Senate, sent a written complaint to Dr Nitin Karmalkar, SPPU Vice-Chancellor, and registrar Dr Arvind Shaligram, questioning how two centres in Ahmednagar district could register 95 per cent and 90 per cent votes when the overall voter turnout for the elections was closer to 47 per cent.

The members of VVM include Prasenjit Fadnavis, cousin of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The panel which is giving tough competition to VVM in this election is the one led by candidates supported by Congress-NCP, who have a stronghold at the two centres where VVM has alleged malpractice. In its letter, VVM called the voting percentage at Rahta and Shevgaon as “unnatural”, and demanded that the voting process be declared invalid and re-voting should take place.

“An observer from the university was present at the booths and they were asked to submit a report on any malpractice that they may have encountered. But the observer said very clearly that everything was fine, no malpractice was reported,” said Shaligram on Thursday.

The registrar had earlier said that signatures of voters were taken at all centres and if need be, they could be cross verified. Asked if the university would now be taking this step, he said it would depend on the V-C. “We will submit the report to him and he will tell us what to do next. Verifying signatures isn’t so simple, it is a tedious task as voters run in thousands,” he added.

