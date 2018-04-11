No birthday celebrations for Dhumal, visits families of Nurpur bus accident victims

Presents Latest News
Dhumal also laid wreaths at the bodies of children and even spent time with parents of survivors at Nurpur Hospital.

Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal Tuesday cancelled all his engagements made to celebrate his birthday and he drove to Nurpur to meet the families of the bus accident victims. Dhumal also laid wreaths at the bodies of children and even spent time with parents of survivors at Nurpur Hospital. “I am deeply hurt by the tragedy which has left everyone heart broken.The families of the victims may not be able to forget this loss for ever”, he said.

