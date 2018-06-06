No big changes in H-1B visa, nothing new on H-4 visa policy: US Deputy Chief of Mission

Source: File Photo Source: File Photo

Amid US President Donald Trump’s administrative plan to revamp the immigration system, US Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) MaryKay L Carlson told reporters here in New Delhi that “no big changes” have been made in the H-1B programme and there is “nothing new” on the H-4 visa policy. The US Mission observed the ‘Student Visa Day’, an event to celebrate higher education ties between India and the United States.

Carlson said that granting employment visa and work permits is the sovereign decision of a country.

H-4 visa is issued to the spouse of H-1B visa holders.

Putting an end to the Obama-era rule is likely to have an effect on more than 70,000 H-4 visas holders, who have work permits.

On Wednesday, the Mission also dedicated the day to student visa applicants enrolled for higher studies in various US universities. The US Embassy in New Delhi and the consulate general of Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai catered to 4,000 Indian students, who applied for visas to study in US.

Guest alumni speakers were part of the event as well, while others had a video or “selfie” station.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said in May that Indian government would make all efforts to persuade the Trump administration against this move. Swaraj had further said that Trump was evaluating the H-4 visa programme and gave hope for a possible revocation.

A huge number of Indian students go to US for higher studies and according to US, it is the second leading place of origin for students coming to the US, comprising 127 per cent of the total international students in US.

It is reported that more than 1,86,000 Indian students had enrolled themselves in US institutions last year, a number reportedly double from a decade ago. There has been 12 per cent rise in 2018 from last year.

Representatives from partners, including EducationUSA, the American Library, and recent US graduates were present at the event providing their insights and answering queries of students about studying in the United States.

