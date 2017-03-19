No bias, UP govt for all: CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh during the swearing-in ceremony in Lucknow on Sunday. PTI Photo Yogi Adityanath taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh during the swearing-in ceremony in Lucknow on Sunday. PTI Photo

YOGI ADITYANATH, five-time BJP MP from Gorakhpur, was on Sunday sworn in as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister along with two deputy chief ministers and 45 other ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and other party leaders.

Hours after being sworn in, Adityanath, known to be a hardline Hindutva leader, said that his government would work for the development of the state. “Our government will work for all sections of the society without any discrimination,” Adityanath told reporters.

With BJP state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and Lucknow Mayor Dinesh Sharma to be deputy chief ministers, a notable inclusion in Adityanath’s cabinet was its lone Muslim face Mohsin Raza. The BJP had not fielded a single Muslim candidate while sweeping the state with its allies for a majority of 325 in the House of 403. Raza, a state-level cricketer turned politician, joined the BJP in 2013.

Apart from the two deputy CMs, Adityanath’s council of ministers has 22 other cabinet ministers, nine ministers of state with independent charge and 13 ministers of state.

The new council of ministers was sworn in by Governor Ram Naik at the Kanshi Ram Smriti Upvan in a ceremony that was also attended by SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav, the previous chief minister.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said that the aim of the new BJP government was “record development”.

“Our sole mission & motive is development. When UP develops, India develops. We want to serve UP’s youth & create opportunities for them… I have immense confidence that this new team will leave no stone unturned in making UP Uttam Pradesh. There will be record development,” Modi wrote.

In a surprise move, Adityanath was unanimously elected as the BJP legislature party leader during a meeting of its newly elected MLAs on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

