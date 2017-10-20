No beef ban in Meghalaya, asserts BJP

BJP spokesperson J A Lyngdoh also said beef ban would not be imposed in the state, adding preventing cow slaughter was neither a good economic measure nor had constitutional backing. (Representationl Image) BJP spokesperson J A Lyngdoh also said beef ban would not be imposed in the state, adding preventing cow slaughter was neither a good economic measure nor had constitutional backing. (Representationl Image)

The BJP on Thursday said there would not be any beef ban in Meghalaya and alleged that the Congress was “misleading” the people on the issue to gain political mileage ahead of the assembly elections next year. The Centre has not imposed any beef ban in Meghalaya, state BJP president Shibun Lyngdoh said, adding the May 23 notification only regulated the manner in which animal markets were supposed to function and how animals brought for trade were to be treated.

BJP spokesperson J A Lyngdoh said in a statement that the party “has already clarified that it (beef ban) will not be imposed in the northeastern states. Livestock is a state subject. It is up to the states to decide”.

He also said beef ban would not be imposed in the state, adding preventing cow slaughter was neither a good economic measure nor had constitutional backing.

Noting that the ruling Congress is running out of ideas to fight the BJP, the party spokesperson said that Chief Minister Mukul Sangma was “misleading” the people on the issue to gain political mileage ahead of assembly elections next year.

Sangma had reportedly said that the Centre’s notification should be withdrawn as it would impact the state’s economy and the food habits of the people.

