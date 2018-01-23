No ban on Padmaavat: Supreme Court refuses to modify earlier order, rejects states’ plea

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Padmaavat is scheduled to release on January 25. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Padmaavat is scheduled to release on January 25.

The Supreme Court Tuesday rejected the pleas of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh government and the Karni Sena which sought a ban on the release of Bollywood period drama, Padmaavat.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra observed that it was best for the governments and others to abide by the apex court order.

“Governments and people must understand that there is a Censor Board certificate and then a Court order…Better abide by it. Don’t watch if you don’t want to but there can’t be a ban on screening,” the bench said.

It also reiterated that the states must ensure that law and order is maintained.

In their plea, the states claimed that Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act empowers them to stop exhibition of any controversial movie on the grounds of possible violation of law and order and the power must remain open.

Meanwhile, Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi had said that the people will boycott the film if it is released.

At a press conference on Monday, Kalvi said he had accepted an invitation, allegedly sent by Bhansali Productions, to attend a pre-screening of the film. “He thought we would refuse the offer, but we will not. We also want it to be shown to six of the nine people who were chosen by the censor board, but not shown the movie. We will agree with their suggestions,” he said.

However, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar offered reassurance that the film will be released on January 25 and law and order will be maintained. “The Supreme Court’s order must be followed. If someone does not want to screen the movie based on the appeal, we accept it. But if anyone wants to screen the film, they will be provided security,” he said.

The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is scheduled to release on January 25.

