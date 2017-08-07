No bail for Kerala Congress MLA M Vincent

Kerala Congress MLA M Vincent Kerala Congress MLA M Vincent

A Kerala court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Congress MLA M Vincent, who was arrested for allegedly raping and stalking a woman here. The order was issued by the Thiruvananthapuram District and Sessions court judge. Accepting the prosecution plea that witnesses and the alleged victim would be influenced if the accused was granted bail, the court turned down Vincent’s plea. Vincent, whose bail plea had earlier been rejected by the Neyantinakara magistrate court, stated in his application that the case was politically motivated and intended to insult him.

The incident came to light on July 19 after the 51-year-old victim attempted suicide by consuming an overdose of pills and her husband filed a police complaint against the MLA, alleging that he used to repeatedly call her over the phone and harass her. Vincent, representing Kovalam constituency, was booked for alleged rape, stalking and abetment to suicide and arrested on July 22.

