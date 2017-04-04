No ‘artificial controversy’ should be created over Dalai Lama’s Arunachal Pradesh visit: India

MEA asserted the government has clearly stated on several occasions that Dalai Lama is a revered religious leader, who is deeply respected by Indians. (Representational Image) MEA asserted the government has clearly stated on several occasions that Dalai Lama is a revered religious leader, who is deeply respected by Indians. (Representational Image)

Amid persistent Chinese objections to the Dalai Lama’s trip to Arunachal Pradesh, India said on Tuesday that no “artificial controversy” should be created around the Tibetan spiritual leader’s visit.

External Affairs Ministry also asserted that the government has clearly stated on several occasions that the Dalai Lama is a revered religious leader, who is deeply respected by the Indian people.

“No additional colour should be ascribed to his religious and spiritual activities and visits to various states of India,” the Ministry said in a release.

The government, therefore, urges that no “artificial controversy” should be created around his present visit to Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

A wary China has kept a close watch ahead of the Dalai Lama’s visit, starting on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had warned India that the visit of the Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as part of Tibet, will cause “serious damage” to bilateral ties.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now