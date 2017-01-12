No arrests in Jaipur gangrape case, Congress slams govt

Two days after a 20-year-old woman was gangraped by four people the police are yet to make arrests in the case, even as the opposition Congress slammed the ruling BJP government for deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Around 100 people also gathered outside the Sadar Police Station to protest against the incident.

“Women and girls no longer feel safe in Pink City. According to reports it has become the 3rd most unsafe city for women in the country. What plans do the police have towards this? We demand security,” said Anita Mathur from the Mahila Aayog.

They also raised several slogans and criticised the attitude of the police towards the situation. “Being so close to the railway station, the police should have made efforts to make it a safe area. The culprits have not been arrested till now and the police have not given us satisfactory answers regarding the investigation,” said another protester Lad Kumari Jain.

The protesters also pointed out the failure in ensuring basic safety measures like women helpline numbers inside the auto rickshaws and other public transport. The Collector had ensured active efforts towards such issues but nothing has happened so far said Jain. The victim, a resident of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly raped by four people and dumped outside Malviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) here on Monday evening.

This is the second gangrape in the state that came to light this new year, the previous one being the rape and brutal assault on a 15-year-old teenager in Churu.

“No, there have not been any arrests. We have some vital clues and are following them. We are hopeful of nabbing the culprits soon,” Jaipur police commissioner Sanjay Agarwal told The Indian Express on the recent incident.

According to the 20-year-old, she had returned to Jaipur after appearing for an exam in Alwar. Around 7.30 pm, she boarded an auto, which already had three people in it, to go to her rented accommodation in Jagatpura. The auto driver had offered her a ride for low fare.

They allegedly raped her throughout the night and dumped her outside MNIT early on Tuesday morning, where passers-by helped her approach the police.

“She claims they forced her to drink some sort of pesticide. We are yet to confirm that,” DCP (West) Ashok Kumar Gupta said.

The opposition Congress as well as women’s and human rights organisations slammed the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government for failing to check the rising crimes against women in the state.

“The wounds of the Churu rape have not even healed and we have this shocking incident before us. In the last 15 days, there have been four cases of gangrape in the state,” Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Sachin Pilot said.

The perpetrators gagged the victim and drove around the city and despite so many check posts, the police failed to spot them. The lack of political will to stop such crimes against women is clearly reflected in the incompetent working style of the police and administration,” Pilot added.

People’s Union of Civil Liberty (PUCL) led a protest by students and activists outside the Sadar police station on Wednesday, while Jamaat-e-Islami Hind had attacked the government for failing to stop crimes against women.

PUCL also demanded the suspension of the station house officer of the Sadar police station.