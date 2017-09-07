No alliance, BJP will fight Odisha Assembly polls on its own, says BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP National Preisdent Amit Shah. (PTI Photo) BJP National Preisdent Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

BJP president Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Odisha, Thursday said the party will not form a pre-poll alliance with any regional party in the state and will contest the 2019 Assembly elections on its own strength. Shah was speaking to reporters in Bhubaneswar, where he also visited the lord Lingaraj temple.

Shah is expected to meet with party workers in the state on Friday, where he will also address a rally at Janta Maidan.

In the 2014 Assembly election, the BJP won 10 seats in the 147-member House. The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal has 117 MLAs while the Congress Party has 16.

