No action from government on Zika virus, says Ahmed Patel

The WHO confirmed three cases of Zika virus, including a pregnant woman, from Ahmedabad, the first in the country. (Source: AP Photo) The WHO confirmed three cases of Zika virus, including a pregnant woman, from Ahmedabad, the first in the country. (Source: AP Photo)

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday alleged lack of action from government side after three positive cases of Zika virus were detected in Ahmedabad. The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat tweeted that he is “Worried about Zika cases emerging in Gujarat. Matter of concern that there was no action from government side until WHO made the report public.” While the state government was aware of three positive cases in January and February, the matter came in public domain only after the report was published by the WHO on its website on Saturday.

The WHO confirmed three cases of Zika virus, including a pregnant woman, from Ahmedabad, the first in the country.

All the cases are from Bapunagar area of the city.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare -Government of India (MoHFW) reported three laboratory confirmed cases of Zika virus in Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad,” the global health body had said in a statement.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now