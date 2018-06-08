NMML council suggests changes to make museum for all PMs

Nehru Museum Memorial and Library in New Delhi Nehru Museum Memorial and Library in New Delhi

Over five decades after the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) came into being, the executive council of the NMML society has proposed changes to the mandate that governs it, in order to accommodate a museum of all Indian Prime Ministers instead of just Jawaharlal Nehru.

The executive council of the NMML Society which met on Wednesday decided to amend the Memorandum of Association (MoA) and the Rules of the NMML Society to accommodate a separate museum of Indian Prime Ministers within the Teen Murti Bhawan.

“The amendments which were discussed will come up next in front of the annual general meeting of the society,” NMML director Shakti Sinha told The Indian Express. Sinha said that six of the seven members of the executive council gave the go ahead, “everyone except Nitin Desai who did not attend the meeting but sent his objections via email”.

While Desai took the view that the proposed museum of prime ministers does not fall within the NMML Society’s mandate, all other members decided to push for amendments for the larger interest of NMML.

It is learnt that the council took the view that “the additional mandate would enhance the national and international reputation of NMML as it additionally emerges as the leading centre for study on the Prime Minister of India and the institution of the PMO.” The proposed changes pave the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work and his time spent in office to be featured at the museum.

The NMML’s original mandate was to maintain a museum of Jawaharlal Nehru memorabilia and personal objects pertaining to his life and the Indian freedom movement, and also to preserve the papers of nationalist leaders of modern India and other eminent Indians, apart from focusing on other aspects of preserving modern Indian history.

The Prime Minister’s Museum Project which has been under discussion for nearly two years now, will focus on facilitating scholarly research and disseminating knowledge of Indian democracy regarding the role of the Prime Minister, sources said.

