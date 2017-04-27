NMMC: After threat to quit, Shiv Sena sends new faces to civic panel

The Shiv Sena seems to be facing infighting in Navi Mumbai, reportedly over the issue of nominating corporators to the Standing Committee. Stating that ‘new faces’ should be given a chance to be part of the all-important panel that oversees expenditure proposals by the NMMC, around 20 corporators have threatened to resign.

Shiv Sena leaders in Navi Mumbai said there was opposition to the nominations of senior corporators such as Vijay Chougale, who is also opposition leader, Namdev Bhagat, Saroj Patil, Ranganath Auti and Dwarakanath Bhoir to the standing committee. A group of Shiv Sena corporators met recently at the office of Vitthal More, a local leader who is in charge of the Belapur Assembly segment for the Sena.

“The corporators, close to 20, came to me stating that they want to resign, because no new faces were being given a chance to be members of the committee. As I could not accept the resignations, I promised to convey their grievances to the senior leaders and the party leadership,” said More. He added that many corporators were upset with Chougale’s style of funcitoning and his performance as opposition leader in the satellite city’s civic body.

“Some of them even complained of not receiving any help in raising their issues,” More said.Following the threat of mass resignations, the Sena finally included two new faces — Rucha Patil and Dipali Sakpal — by removing Saroj Patil and Rangnath Auti. The names were announced by the mayor in the general body meeting on Wednesday.

Party sources said Sena deputy leader Vijay Nahata and Chougale were unable to see eye to eye, leading to the unusual factionalism within the Sena. Choughale alleged that a section of the Sena leaders were conspiring with the NCP to damage to the Sena. “It is for the first time that such a thing has happened in the Sena. It is not our culture to protest against the decision of the party leadership. Some people from the Sensa are acting at the behest of the NCP leadership. The NCP, which is not able to control me, is behind the entire episode and our leaders are adding fuel to fire,” Chougale claimed.

“I have always fulfilled my responsibility and increased the party’s strength. Those talking about my performance should check the facts firsts,” he added.

Nahata, on the other hand, denied any factionalism in the Navi Mumbai unit of the Sena. “The party president was informed of the issues, and appropriate decision taken. There is no factionalism in the party,” said Nahata.

