Gujarat Cops Step Down: How they defended their re-induction

‘Many who face fake encounter charges enjoy privilege of being in service’: N K Amin, SP of Tapi district

Amin in his affidavit before the Supreme Court stated that he had been already discharged from the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case and the CBI case of the Ishrat Jahan encounter was “weak” from which he would be acquitted in all likelihood.

Besides, according to Amin, “There are several other police officers who were allegedly involved in aforesaid cases of alleged fake encounters. Out of several officers against whom allegations of false counter (sic) have been made, most of them enjoy the privilege of being in service of state.”

Amin listed the names of former Gujarat police chief (in-charge) PP Pandey, who was also forced to resign following a petition in the apex court in April this year, G L Singhal, Vipul Agarwal, current police chief (in-charge) DGP Geetha Johri, Raj Kumar Pandian, Abhay Chudasama among others.

Amin also named three Intelligence Bureau officers who were “still working even though, they are accused in the chargesheet (in the Ishrat Jahan case)”.

According Amin’s affidavit the roles of officers who were still serving “are greater than him” and “some of them are continuing to hold he post, despite their alleged role in the case”. He has alleged that the petitioner ex-IPS officer Rahul Sharma chose not to go against those officers.

On his reappointment on contractual basis, Amin has said: “It was an administrative requirement of the state, as there was a shortage of personnel having requisite experience in the field. Respondent no-2 (Amin) has been an outstanding officer, whose experience in the crime detection, investigation has been asset to the state… His acumen as an expert in forensic and crime detection field was real reason that the state retained him for a further period even after his superannuation.”

‘445 prizes and medals in my elaborative and illustrious career’: Tarun Barot, DSP, Western Railways in Vadodara

Barot in his affidavit had mentioned that he received “445 prizes and medals during his elaborative and illustrious career… and in 2003 he got presidential award by the then President APJ Abdul Kalam for meritorious service”.

Barot, also accused in the Sadiq Jamal encounter case, summed up his “achievement/ contributions” in the affidavit, claiming he seized lethal weapons, including 60 AK-47s & AK-57s, four rocket launchers, 41 revolvers, 50 hand grenades, 122 bombs, 12,159 cartridges, worth over Rs 5 crore during his service.

About the two encounter cases — Sadiq Jamal and Ishrat Jahan — Barot said that he was been implicated “because of political pressure…and has been made scapegoat.” About the Ishrat Jahan case, he said that “…he had taken stringent action to tackle and prevent major terrorist attacks to be carried out on political big wigs by the said insurgent viz Jishan Johar, Amjad Ali Rana and others were pakistani nationals and belonged to terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba.”

The affidavit claimed that Barot arrested gangster Abdul Wahab from Lokhandwala Complex, Mumbai, for which he was awarded Rs 41,000 by the state government in 1994. He said that he was also instrumental in catching “dreaded gangster Abdul Latif infamously known as Dawood Ibrahim of Gujarat who was involved in many abhorrent crimes”.

Barot also listed a number of other criminal cases and arrests of alleged members of Indian Mujahideen and SIMI for carrying out Ahmedabad serial blasts in 2008. He listed 19 cases of narcotics in which, he has claimed, drugs worth Rs 36 crore were seized and several accused were convicted.

When contacted, Barot told The Indian Express, “I did everything in the interest of nation. My 90-year-old father is a freedom fighter who never claimed pension. He is proud of me.”

