Nizamuddin Dargah head priest, nephew go missing: Sushma Swaraj takes up matter with Pakistan

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Friday that she has taken up the matter of Nizamuddin Dargah head priest and his nephew going missing in Pakistan with the government of that country.

“We have taken up this matter with Government of Pakistan and requested them for an update on both the Indian nationals in Pakistan,” tweeted Swaraj.

“Indian nationals Syed Asif li Nizami aged 80 years and his nephew Nazim Ali Nizami had gone to Pakistan on 8 March 2017,” she added. Syed Asif was visiting his ailing sister in Karachi after many years while Nazim keeps visiting their relatives in Pakistan and Sufi shrines in the country annually.

“They had gone to Lahore on March 14 to visit Daata Darbar (shrine) and were scheduled to return to Karachi in the evening of March 15 by Shaheen Air (flight no. NL149),” their Karachi-based relative, Syed Wazir Nizami, had told The Indian Express from the Pakistani port city. “While they were at the Lahore airport, I received a call from the airport. The caller did not tell his name, and mentioned that certain papers of my cousin Nazim were incorrect and so he was being detained and will not be able to travel to Karachi.’’

Syed Wazir said he was able to talk to Syed Asif when the Shaheen Air flight landed at Karachi airport at 6 pm. “Asif uncle did not come out of the airport even after hours had passed. When Shaheen Air officials at Lahore airport were approached, they said that some people had come and taken Asif with them…it was quite mysterious,” he added.

Syed Asif’s phone number as well as that of the anonymous caller have been given to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

