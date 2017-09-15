Nivedita heritage building ransacked in Darjeeling

The heritage building, Roy Villa, in Darjeeling. Express file The heritage building, Roy Villa, in Darjeeling. Express file

A heritage building in Darjeeling where Swami Vivekananda’s disciple Sister Nivedita died in 1911 was ransacked by unidentified people on Thursday. Roy Villa, which houses Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Educational and Cultural Centre, is a popular destination for historians and tourists. Meanwhile, the indefinite strike for a separate Gorkhaland state continues. Some shops opened in Kurseong Thursday, but downed shutters after a rally by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) workers.

“We were in Siliguri when our disciples called and informed us that some people had broken in and ransacked the place,” said Swami Nityasatyananda, secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Educational and Cultural Centre.

“The Thakur Ghar (shrine room) and the room where Sister Nivedita died were ransacked. Rare pictures were on the floor. The donation box was broken. We have informed police,” he added.

“It seems like thieves and miscreants ransacked the building. Investigation is on,” said Darjeeling SP Akhilesh Chaturvedi. The GJM condemned the incident. “This must be the work of miscreants. GJM does not believe in such wrong acts,” said GJM general secretary Roshan Giri.

In 2013, when the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration was formed, the state government and GJM leader Bimal Gurung worked out a swap of Roy Villa and Tenzing Norgay Youth Hostel. The upkeep of Roy Villa was handed over to the government while that of the hostel was with GTA. Later, the Villa was revamped under the aegis of Ramakrishna Mission. Gurung, meanwhile, has released an audio clip warning that the agitation would continue if tripartite talks did not take place.

