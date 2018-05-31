Nitish’s Rajasthan visit part of ‘Bihar Plus’ plan: JD(U) leader

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Janata Dal (United) principal general secretary and the party’s national spokesperson KC Tyagi on Wednesday said Bihar Chief Minister’s visit to Rajasthan’s Banswara was part of the party’s “Bihar Plus” plan.

“With leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav (SP) and Lalu Prasad (RJD) on the wane, it has to be someone like Nitish Kumar to don the socialist mantle at national level,” Tyagi told The Indian Express.

Claiming that the JD(U) has a definite “Bihar Plus” plan to expand party base and has been doing so for several years, he said: “It is not about winning seats, but about expanding our organisational structure.”

Nitish Kumar Wednesday visited Rajasthan’s Banswara and is likely to make similar visits to Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisharh — the three states that will go to polls later this year.

The party has already contested independently in Karnataka, Gujarat and Nagaland Assembly polls.

Dismissing talks that the “Bihar Plus” plan was a part of the party’s effort to put pressure on the BJP to bargain a good number of seats to contest in the Lok Sabha polls, Tyagi said the JD(U)’s alliance with the BJP was limited to Bihar.

He said the JD(U) would harp on Nitish’s development face to counter the BJP in these states.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App