‘Nitish yatra waste of money, joke on masses’

DESCRIBING HIS “yatra” as a wasteful exercise, the breakaway Janata Dal (United) faction here on Tuesday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to drop it and instead focus on actual development of the state.

Shambhu Sharan Shrivastav, vice-president of the JD(U) faction led by Sharad Yadav, said: “Wasting tax-payer’s money on his royal pleasure trip is a cruel joke on the masses of Bihar. We urge Nitish Kumar to stop this and concentrate on real development of the state.”

Nitish embarked on the yatra on Tuesday — his 10th yatra, but the first in the current tenure. He plans to visit the villages that he had visited about eight years ago during his first tenure. The 2009 winter journey, publicised as the “vikas yatra”, took him to 19 villages, where he stayed overnight and interacted with people. This is a review of sorts of the development work carried out by him.

Shrivastav claimed that the yatra would cost the Bihar government Rs 3 crore a day, considering the scale of mobilisation of officials and the government machinery for the purpose. Also, government work at Patna would remain paralysed while the yatra would be on.

He pointed out that Nitish had been the Chief Minister for 12 years, but Bihar continued to remain at the lowest point as far as development was concerned.

