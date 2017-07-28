Nitish Kumar has insulted people’s mandate, will pay for it: Tejashwi Yadav

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav along with RJD legislators protest at Bihar Vidhan Sabha in Patna on Friday. (Source: PTI) Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav along with RJD legislators protest at Bihar Vidhan Sabha in Patna on Friday. (Source: PTI)

Bihar RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the latter won the trust vote in the state Assembly with 131 votes. Criticising Kumar’s move to team up with the BJP to form a new government in the state, Tejashwi said, “The mandate was given to the Grand Alliance or the Mahagathbandhan. Today, the BJP, CM Nitish Kumar and those who voted for them in the Assembly have insulted that mandate.”

He claimed the newly formed alliance had no answer to the questions raised by him and that the JD(U) will be punished by the people for breaking the trust they had placed in the Mahagathbandhan in the 2015 state Assembly elections. “The people of Bihar will teach them a lesson; when they couldn’t answer my questions in assembly, then how will they answer the people?

In the floor test that took place on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had a clear majority in the state Assembly as he won the trust vote with the support of the BJP. While 131 MLAs voted in favour of the JD(U)-BJP combine, 108 MLAs voted against the confidence motion of the chief minister.

Newly sworn in Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi expressed his happiness on the JD(U)-BJP combine winning the trust vote, “Happy that govt led by # NitishKumar has won vote of confidence, we will sit down soon to discuss about the cabinet.”

He had earlier thanked the Congress and RJD for making it possible “If Tejashwi had resigned I would not have been here,” he said in the assembly. “The mandate of the people was not to hoard ‘benami’ property. It was not to become the owner of 26 ‘benami’ properties in 26 years,”he added.

After Kumar walked out of the Grand Alliance, both RJD and Congress leaders flayed the move accusing the chief minister of betraying the mandate of the people. In 2015, the RJD-JDU-Congress alliance had stormed to power beating the BJP-led NDA.

