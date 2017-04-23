Nitish Kumar takes on PM Modi on farm MSP

Nitish Kumar at a rally in Mumbai on Saturday. (Source: Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar) Nitish Kumar at a rally in Mumbai on Saturday. (Source: Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar)

LAUNCHING HIS party Janata Dal (United) in Maharashtra, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday questioned the BJP-led Central government for its failure to enforce minimum support price (MSP) for farm produce and said that this has aggravated agrarian crisis across the country. Nitish said that the BJP-led NDA government had promised in 2014 that it would implement MSP with 50 per cent additional incentive for farmers, but nearly three years later, there are no signs of it even as farmer protests and agitation rises all across.

The JD(U) chief also used the platform to reiterate his call for a “pan-India unity” of opposition parties to counter the “politics of negativity”. Referring to the Grand Alliance that beat the NDA in Bihar elections, he said, “Bihar is the perfect example to show that you can achieve success if differences are sunk and unity is forged. Ours is a social agenda in which social harmony (and) inclusiveness are important.”

He said, “The beauty of our country is its diversity. Electoral success achieved through negativity is temporary.” Referring to the Narendra Modi government’s decision to double farmers’ income in the next five years, he said, “They come out with new decisions every now and then. But I would like to ask them, why have you failed to keep your 2014 promise of MSP?”

He said that in Bihar, which is “dismissed as a backward state”, the state government has drawn up a roadmap to meet agrarian crisis. “As a result, farmers there are not driven to end their lives, as in many parts of the country,” Nitish said. Urging his party workers to give an ideological fight to the BJP-led government at the Centre and in Maharashtra, Nitish said, “We should commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings of brotherhood and peace. That will lead to unity and constructive work.”

In a veiled reference to the BJP and RSS, Kumar alleged that those with no love for the “tiranga” (Tricolour) are now talking about the national flag’s honour. “Nobody has the right to challenge the nationalism and patriotism of others,” he added. Nitish also made a strong pitch for total prohibition across the country, and argued that piecemeal ban on liquor will not help the people.

He dismissed the contention that a ban on liquor would impact tourism. “Despite liquor ban, coupled with demonetisation, there has been no shortfall in tax revenue (in Bihar),” he claimed. “If say we (earlier) earned Rs 5,000 crore from liquor, it (prohibition) has helped us save Rs 10,000 crore, which would be incurred by people, often leading to devastation of families.”

