Nitish Kumar’s wife remembered on her birth anniversary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today observed the birth anniversary of his late wife and social worker Manju Sinha. Kumar garlanded the statue of Manju Sinha at a memorial park in Kankerbagh locality in a brief function here. His son Nishant Kumar, elder brother Satish Kumar and other family members joined him in paying respect to her.

JD(U) MLC Sanjay Kumar Singh and party leader Chhotu Singh among others also garlanded the statue. The CM’s wife passed away on May 15, 2015.