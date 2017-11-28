CM Nitish Kumar’s swipe at Lalu Yadav over security downgrade

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar coming out of the State Legislative Assembly during the winter session, in Patna on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar coming out of the State Legislative Assembly during the winter session, in Patna on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Taking a dig at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad over his outburst following the downgrading of his security cover, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday it is the characteristic of a “brave personality” to impress people with the help of hundreds of security personnel.

“Despite the Z plus security and Special Security Group cover provided by the state government, having hundreds of securitymen from the NSG and CRPF to impress people is the characteristic of a brave personality,” Kumar said in a sarcastic tweet in Hindi.

The chief minister’s comment came a day after Lalu Prasad accused the Modi government of hatching a “conspiracy” to frighten him so that he gives up his “relentless fight for preserving communal harmony and social justice”. His two sons were more livid.

The RJD boss’ elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, a sitting MLA and former minister, went to the extent of threatening to “skin” the prime minister if something unfortunate were to happen to his father following the security downgrade. Reacting to Kumar’s tweet, Prasad’s younger son and leader of the opposition in the state Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said today that even people of little consequence who were close to the ruling establishment were provided security by the government.

“Lalu ji had not obtained the security for himself. It is the prerogative of the Centre and the state to decide whom to provide with what type of security cover. Does a person not have even the right to question such a sudden change in decision?” he told reporters. “If I am asked whether Lalu ji faces any threat to his life, the answer would definitely be, yes. Therefore, Lalu ji was right in saying that if something unfortunate happens to him the Nitish Kumar government in the state and the Modi government at the Centre shall be jointly responsible,”

