Nitish Kumar welcomes appointment of Satya Pal Malik as Bihar Governor

Satya Pal Malik. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Satya Pal Malik. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today welcomed the appointment of Satya Pal Malik as the new governor of Bihar. Kumar extended greetings to Malik and also expressed happiness over the appointment of senior Bihar BJP leader Ganga Prasad as the new governor of Meghalaya, an official statement said here.

Since the elevation of former Bihar Governor Ramnath Kovind as President, West Bengal Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi was holding additional charge of Bihar.

Malik is a former MP and was BJP’s national vice-president.

Kumar had dumped Grand Alliance with RJD and Congress in July and formed a new coalition government of JD(U) and BJP in Bihar on July 27.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App