Nitish Kumar urges Haryana CM Khattar to take stern action in Gurugram school boy’s murder

The Bihar chief minister directed the Resident Commissioner in Delhi to immediately send officials to Gurugram to meet the grieving family to console them.

By: PTI | Patna | Published:September 10, 2017 10:48 pm
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday requested his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar to take stern action against those involved in the killing of a 7-year-old boy in a Gurugram school. Kumar called up Khattar and also expressed his grief over the incident.

The Bihar chief minister directed the Resident Commissioner in Delhi to immediately send officials to Gurugram to meet the grieving family to console them, an official release said. On the CM’s directive, Bihar Director General of Police P K Thakur had a telephonic conversation with his Haryana counterpart and requested him to to take strongest possible action against the culprits in the case, it said.

A class II student of Ryan International School was found murdered with his throat slit inside a toilet of Ryan International School on Friday, triggering public outrage. A conductor of a school bus was arrested in connection with the murder.

