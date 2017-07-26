BJP-JD(U) government again in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to take oath as chief minister tomorrow

Nitish Kumar with Narendra Modi on Saturday. PTI Nitish Kumar with Narendra Modi on Saturday. PTI

The BJP and JDU will form the new government in Bihar as both the former allies came together after Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister on Wednesday evening. According to reports, Kumar will take oath as the chief minister again at 5 pm on Thursday.

The BJP offered support to the Janata Dal United after it broke the Grand Alliance in Bihar citing corruption cases against RJD leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Hours after Kumar stepped down, Bihar BJP leader Sushil Modi along with Nityanand Rai and other BJP MLAs reached his residence in Patna for a meeting of JDU-BJP MLAs.

After the meeting, both the parties decided to form a new government in Bihar. In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, JD(U) has 71 MLAs and the BJP 53. The two parties together have 124 MLAs, marginally ahead of the half-way mark. Besides, they have the support of NDA allies LJP (02) and RLSP (02).

