Nitish Kumar sworn in: PM Modi congratulates Bihar CM, says look forward to working together

Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi administers oath of office to JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar as Bihar Chief MInister at Raj Bhawan in Patna on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi administers oath of office to JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar as Bihar Chief MInister at Raj Bhawan in Patna on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi as they took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Bihar, respectively, saying the move will bring development and prosperity to the state. “Congratulations to @NitishKumar ji & @SushilModi ji. Looking forward to working together for Bihar’s progress & prosperity,” PM Modi tweeted.

On Wednesday evening, too, when Nitish Kumar stepped down, Modi tweeted to hail the decision. “To rise above political differences and fight against corruption in country and in Bihar in particular, for development is need of the hour,” he said.

Nitish Kumar on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar after having resigned last evening. He came back to power with the support of BJP after breaking the Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan with the RJD and the Congress formed in October 2015. Kumar had cited the contention over corruption charges against former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and said it had become difficult for him to work in the prevailing conditions.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd