Nitish Kumar swearing-in live updates: Oath-taking at 10 am, will Sushil Modi be Deputy CM?

Nitish Kumar swearing-in live updates: Nitish Kumar with BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi at legislators meeting in Patna on Wednesday. (Source: PTI photo) Nitish Kumar swearing-in live updates: Nitish Kumar with BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi at legislators meeting in Patna on Wednesday. (Source: PTI photo)

Less than 24 hours after he resigned as the chief minister of Bihar stating he could no longer continue amid allegations of corruption in his government, Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is set to be back as chief minister when he takes oath of office Thursday morning. The JD(U) leader resigned over a CBI FIR against his deputy and ally Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav.

Calling off the grand alliance or ‘mahagathbandhan’ between JD(U), Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nitish secured the support of NDA to form the next government in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar swearing-in LIVE updates

8.55 am: Reiterating his father’s claims, Tejashwi too described Kumar’s resignation as a “pre-planned conspiracy” between the him and the BJP. Questioning the advancing of the oath ceremony timing from 5 pm to 10 am, he said, “This whole drama was planned and Tejashwi was just an excuse for him (Kumar) to go with BJP.”

8.50 am: Accusing Kumar of “betraying” the mandate by the people of Bihar, Tejashwi also said he had support of most JD(U) MLAs. “I’m confident that most JD(U) MLAs who are committed to social justice will vote against the government in the floor-test,” he said. The former Deputy CM also said that since the Governor had already invited Kumar for taking oath, it was not possible to take back the invitation letter.

8.45 am: Tejashwi Yadav met Bihar Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi in Patna to register his protest against Nitish’s decision to form government with BJP. “RJD being the single largest party should have been invited to form the government. We are taking legal advice and will move court against the governor’s decision,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

8.40 am: This is the second time that Nitish has resigned from the CM’s post. In 2014, following the JD(U)’s drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, Kumar quit, naming Jitan Ram Manjhi as his successor. However, he replaced Manjhi later after a bitter exchange of words between the two.

8.35 am: JD(U) had aligned with the RJD for 2015 Assembly elections and won a total of 178 seats defeating BJP for the first time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Wednesday, JD(U) and BJP ruled out any mid-term poll saying people had given a “mandate for five years”.

8.30 am: Lalu also alleged that Nitish had used his son’s Tejashwi case as an alibi to switch camps. Nitish’s support for demonetisation, the surgical strike and his party’s vote for Ram Nath Kovind for President served as early indications that he would join hands with BJP, Lalu claimed.

8.25 am: Amping up his allegations, Lalu said Nitish had mentioned the 1991 case in his MLC election affidavit. “He is an accused under 302 of IPC. How did he become chief minister?” The RJD supremo also claimed his former ally Nitish was afraid of the Centre targeting him in the case if he did not go with the BJP.

8.20 am: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has alleged that Nitish had a setting with the BJP. “There had been a setting with the BJP. When someone asked him (Nitish) if he could go with BJP, he did not say no. It clearly suggests BJP setting. The PM’s congratulatory tweet followed to prove my point,’’ he said. On Wednesday, Lalu also alleged that Nitish too had serious cases against him. “How can he ask for Tejashwi’s resignation when he faces such a serious case as murder that entails life imprisonment and capital sentence?”

8.15 am: Nitish has two days to prove his majority. JD(U) has 71 MLAs in the House, NDA 58 and Congress 27. While JD (U) and NDA together cross the halfway mark, RJD and Congress only have 107, which is 15 short of simple majority.

8.10 am: Speaking to news agency ANI, JDU MP Ali Anwar said his conscience does not approve of Nitish Kumar’s decision to form a government with NDA. “Nitish ji ne apni aatma ki awaaz par BJP ke saath jaane ka faisla kiya lekin mera zameer iski ijaazat nahi deta ki main unke iss kadam ka samarthan karoon (Though Nitish ji’s decision to form a government with BJP was his call of conscience, my conscience doesn’t allow me to support this move.),” he told the media. Anwar also said he would voice his opinion in the party if he got an opportunity. “The reasons why we left the BJP, those reasons have become even more pronounced today.” Hours after PM Modi tweets in praise, BJP and JD(U) join hands in Bihar. Click here to read.

IE Cartoon by Mika Aziz IE Cartoon by Mika Aziz

8.07 am: As a mark of protest against Nitish Kumar’s resignation and forming a government with the BJP, RJD supporters blocked Mahatma Gandhi Setu, connecting north Bihar with Patna, this morning.

8.05 am: Tejashwi said that being the largest party with 80 MLAs in the House of 243, the RJD would also “seek time from the Governor to stake claim to form the government.”

8.00 am: Just over four years ago, Nitish had split from the NDA. As per the previous JD(U)-NDA government from 2005-2013, the NDA is likely to get 14 ministers.

On Wednesday, BJP leader Sushil Modi said: “We will support Nitish Kumar and join the government. We will stick with development with justice theme. What we said against the present government is thing of past. Let there be a new beginning now”. He is likely to be sworn in as Deputy CM today.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd