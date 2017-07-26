Nitish Kumar thanks PM Modi for congratulating him on his decision to resign

PM Narendra Modi had earlier congratulated Nitish, welcoming the decision as exemplary and said that political forces should stand united in the battle against corruption, irrespective of the political differences between them. (Photo: PTI) PM Narendra Modi had earlier congratulated Nitish, welcoming the decision as exemplary and said that political forces should stand united in the battle against corruption, irrespective of the political differences between them. (Photo: PTI)

Nitish Kumar on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tweeting congratulations on his decision to resign as Bihar’s Chief Minister. PM Modi had earlier congratulated Nitish, welcoming the decision as exemplary and said that political forces should stand united in the battle against corruption, irrespective of the political differences between them. “To rise above political differences and fight against corruption in country and in Bihar in particular, for development is need of the hour,” tweeted Modi.

देश के, विशेष रूप से बिहार के उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए राजनीतिक मतभेदों से ऊपर उठकर भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ एक होकर लड़ना,आज देश और समय की माँग है — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

Nitish Kumar reciprocated by saying that he wholeheartedly thanks the Prime Minister for showing support and welcoming his decision to resign.

