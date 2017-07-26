Nitish Kumar thanks PM Modi for congratulating him on his decision to resign

Latest News
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2017 10:05 pm
lalu, lalu prasad, rjd chief lalu prasad, Prakash Parv, india news, latest news PM Narendra Modi had earlier congratulated Nitish, welcoming the decision as exemplary and said that political forces should stand united in the battle against corruption, irrespective of the political differences between them. (Photo: PTI)
Nitish Kumar on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tweeting congratulations on his decision to resign as Bihar’s Chief Minister. PM Modi had earlier congratulated Nitish, welcoming the decision as exemplary and said that political forces should stand united in the battle against corruption, irrespective of the political differences between them. “To rise above political differences and fight against corruption in country and in Bihar in particular, for development is need of the hour,” tweeted Modi.

Nitish Kumar reciprocated by saying that he wholeheartedly thanks the Prime Minister for showing support and welcoming his decision to resign.

