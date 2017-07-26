Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar Chief Minister, says had become ‘difficult for me to work’

Nitish Kumar has resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Kumar has submitted his resignation to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. The decision to quit was taken by Kumar at a meeting of JDU MLAs on Wednesday evening. The MLAs reportedly endorsed his decision to quit. The latest development will only widen the rift between the two parties.
Talking to media after his resignation, Kumar said his decision to step down in the interest of Bihar. “Ever since the corruption charges were levelled against RJD leaders, we have been asking them to at least explain those charges. We also met Tejashwi and told him that the image that is being created, he should clarify all that. But this did not happen. The situation got so worse that it became difficult for me to work. We had followed the Gathbandhan Dharma and had tried to protect it. But now my conscience does not allow me to continue,’ said Kumar.
He also said that he had spoken to Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi on the matter. “There are many Congress leaders in Bihar. We also asked them to find a solution to all this. So now I have decided to keep myself away,” said Kumar adding that his resignation has been accepted by the governor.
The meeting of JDU MLAs was chaired by Kumar amid rift with RJD over the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. The resignation of Kumar came hours after RJP chief Lalu Prasad Yadav ruled out the stepping down of his son Tejashwi. “Tejashwi Yadav will not resign, Nitish Kumar didn’t ask for his resignation,” Lalu had said at a press briefing. He had maintained that there is no bitterness between him and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “No bitterness between me and Nitish. Spoke to him yesterday. Media trying to crack our alliance,” Lalu Prasad said.
LIVE UPDATES
7:11 pm: PM Modi has tweeted on Kumar’s resignation. भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में जुड़ने के लिए नीतीश कुमार जी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। सवा सौ करोड़ नागरिक ईमानदारी का स्वागत और समर्थन कर रहे हैं (Many congratulation to Nitish Kumar on his fight against corruption. 125 cr people welcome his decision)
भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में जुड़ने के लिए नीतीश कुमार जी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।
सवा सौ करोड़ नागरिक ईमानदारी का स्वागत और समर्थन कर रहे हैं
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017
7:10 pm देश के, विशेष रूप से बिहार के उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए राजनीतिक मतभेदों से ऊपर उठकर भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ एक होकर लड़ना,आज देश और समय की माँग है
(For a glorious future of India and specially Bihar, fight against corruption above political ideologies is the need of the hour.)
भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में जुड़ने के लिए नीतीश कुमार जी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।
सवा सौ करोड़ नागरिक ईमानदारी का स्वागत और समर्थन कर रहे हैं
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017
7:07 pm: Before resigning, I had informed Laluji and Congress Bihar in-charge CP Joshi: Nitish Kumar
- Jul 26, 2017 at 7:36 pmFinally India got some leaders who are committed to their responsibility not chair. Great move by Nitish Kumar. Lesson for many others to learnReply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 7:34 pmJaruru Tha Dena isko kisi kaam ka nahi Hai yehReply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 7:33 pmTruth is that both Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadev are good friends.They want to handle the Cash for Bihar People.It's a rotation policy in Bihar.There is no corruption in Bihar.What ever they are doing is for the uplifting the people's life in Bihar in a Planned Manner.Honourable Prime Minister of India also thinking the same.All of us have to work for uplifting the lifestyle of the People of India.Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 7:32 pmgreat step by Mr. Nitish Kumar liitle late but jab jaago tab saveraReply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 7:32 pmWhy should it be difficult? If you are the CM and have the balls just throw his in jail.Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 7:31 pmYogi Aadityanath ke liye bhi lagoo hota hai Yogi pe 20 se jyada case chal rahe hain. Us par Modiji kuch nahi bolte hain. Apna hai to Rahmat doosra hai to Jahmat.Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 7:26 pmlalu come back and make BJP bharat chordo andolanReply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 7:25 pmThe master stroke players that the Guju duo is- to me is this Indian Republic loath- they should now bring Nitish Kumar to Delhi, make him Anti Corruption Cabinet Minister, and get on with delivering coup de grace against the Corruption Monster that has been eating into India's vitals. Sonia, Rahul, Lalu, Mamta, Mulayam and these contemtible Marxists, well, finish them off once and for all. They have played havoc with Indian peoples' destiny. Put them to their place- in jail by proving their corruption. Come on! Do it, or die.Reply
