Nitish Kumar resignation: Sushil Modi applauds Bihar CM’s refusal to compromise, BJP not in favour of mid-term elections

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday expressed his happiness that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not compromise on the issues of corruption in the state. “We are happy that Bihar CM did not compromise on the issue of corruption and did not kneel down before RJD,” Sushil Modi said in an address to the media in Patna after Nitish Kumar announced his resignation. He also made it clear that the BJP is not in favour of mid-term elections in Bihar and a three member committee has been constituted to decide the future plan of action.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed Kumar’s decision in a tweet saying, “To rise above political differences and fight against corruption in country and in Bihar in particular, for development is need of the hour.”

Nitish Kumar on Wednesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar. He met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi after JD(U)’s meeting with RJD and submitted his resignation. “It had become difficult to work in the prevailing conditions,” he said talking about the row over corruption cases against Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav. He also said that he had not asked for Tejashwi’s resignation but only demanded a clarification in the matter.

The rift between the two parties in the Grand Alliance has widened with this decision. The meeting of JDU MLAs, which took place on Wednesday evening and was chaired by Kumar, was to take a decision on Tejashwi’s future as the deputy chief minister following charges of corruption against him. The resignation of Kumar came hours after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav ruled out the stepping down of his son Tejashwi.

