Nitish Kumar resignation live updates: Here is how politicians reacted?

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at Raj Bhawan to meet Governor KN Tripathi, in Patna on Wednesday. PTI Photo Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at Raj Bhawan to meet Governor KN Tripathi, in Patna on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned on Wednesday after a meeting with JDU MLAs. His resignation has been accepted by Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi a while back. Addressing the media, Bihar CM said that he took his resignation in the interest of Bihar. “Ever since the corruption charges were levelled against RJD leaders, we have been asking them to at least explain those charges. We also met Tejashwi and told him that the image that is being created, he should clarify all that. But this did not happen. The situation got so worse that it became difficult for me to work. We had followed the Gathbandhan Dharma and had tried to protect it. But now my conscience does not allow me to continue,’ said Kumar

He also said that he had spoken to Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi on the matter. “There are many Congress leaders in Bihar. We also asked them to find a solution to all this. So now I have decided to keep myself away,” said Kumar. The resignation came hours after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav ruled out the decision of stepping down of his son Tejashwi. “Tejashwi Yadav will not resign, Nitish Kumar didn’t ask for his resignation,” Lalu had said at a press briefing. He had maintained that there is no bitterness between him and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “No bitterness between me and Nitish. Spoke to him yesterday. Media trying to crack our alliance,” Lalu Prasad said.

LIVE UPDATES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congratulating Former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for joining the fight against corruption, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “For the brighter future of the country, Bihar should work by setting aside all kinds of political differences. This is the need of the hour and the country expects the same.”

देश के, विशेष रूप से बिहार के उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए राजनीतिक मतभेदों से ऊपर उठकर भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ एक होकर लड़ना,आज देश और समय की माँग है — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में जुड़ने के लिए नीतीश कुमार जी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।

सवा सौ करोड़ नागरिक ईमानदारी का स्वागत और समर्थन कर रहे हैं — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

