Nitish Kumar resignation LIVE Updates: BJP offers support to JD(U), says Sushil Modi

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at Raj Bhawan to meet Governor KN Tripathi, in Patna on Wednesday. PTI Photo Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at Raj Bhawan to meet Governor KN Tripathi, in Patna on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned on Wednesday after a meeting with JDU MLAs. His resignation has been accepted by Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi a while back. Meeting is going on at Lalu Yadav’s residence in Patna in presence of Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav & senior RJD leaders.

Addressing the media, Bihar CM said that he took his resignation in the interest of Bihar. “Ever since the corruption charges were levelled against RJD leaders, we have been asking them to at least explain those charges. We also met Tejashwi and told him that the image that is being created, he should clarify all that. But this did not happen. The situation got so worse that it became difficult for me to work. We had followed the Gathbandhan Dharma and had tried to protect it. But now my conscience does not allow me to continue,’ said Kumar

Nitish Kumar said that he had spoken to Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi on the matter. “There are many Congress leaders in Bihar. We also asked them to find a solution to all this. So now I have decided to keep myself away,” said Kumar. The resignation came hours after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav ruled out the decision of stepping down of his son Tejashwi.

LIVE UPDATES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congratulating Former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for joining the fight against corruption, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “For the brighter future of the country, Bihar should work by setting aside all kinds of political differences. This is the need of the hour and the country expects the same.”

देश के, विशेष रूप से बिहार के उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए राजनीतिक मतभेदों से ऊपर उठकर भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ एक होकर लड़ना,आज देश और समय की माँग है — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में जुड़ने के लिए नीतीश कुमार जी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।

सवा सौ करोड़ नागरिक ईमानदारी का स्वागत और समर्थन कर रहे हैं — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

Bihar BJP leader Sushil Modi

Bihar BJP leader Sushil Modi said, “We are not in favour of mid-term elections in Bihar: Sushil Kumar Modi, BJP after Nitish Kumar’s resignation.” “Nityanand Rai Ji & I called Nitish Kumar. BJP decides to support him, will support the govt formed under him. Will inform Governor also,” Sushil Modi said

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “Nitish’s resignation is nothing but a drama.” “Nitish in deal with BJP, RSS. Modi congratulated him soon after the resignation of Nitish Kumar, it seems like setting,” he said

“Let MLAs of JDU, RJD, Congress select new CM, Deputy CM,” Lalu said. “Nitish quits as there is a murder charge going against him under section 302, not because of graft charge against Tejashwi,” he said.

“Tejashwi Yadav will not resign, Nitish Kumar didn’t ask for his resignation,” Lalu said. He had maintained that there is no bitterness between him and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “No bitterness between me and Nitish. Spoke to him yesterday. Media trying to crack our alliance,” Lalu said.

Congress Leader R Surjewala

Mahagathbandhan was given a 5 year mandate by people of Bihar. We shall continue to strive the mandate given is fully respected Congress Leader R Surjewala

We are deeply disappointed by the news of Nitish Kumar’s resignation. Congress respect Nitish Kumar as a leader: Randeep Surjewala, Congress

BJP’s JP Nadda

BJP welcomes battle against corruption in Bihar. Not in favor of mid-term elections, said BJP’s JP Nadda

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das

Congratulating the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday termed the resignation as “correct and brave”, and said that he would get the support of the country in his fight against corruption.

“On the way of corruption-free Bihar, it is a correct and brave decision on the part of Nitish Kumar. Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar,” Das said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd