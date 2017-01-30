Delhi Confidential: Keeping Away

Keeping Away

THE JD(U) is not contesting elections either in Punjab or Uttar Pradesh but its leader Nitish Kumar has been approached to campaign in both states. In Punjab, the Congress was keen that Nitish campaigned with it in some regions like the Ludhiana-Jalandhar belt where migrants from Bihar and UP form a substantial chunk of votes. However, neither Nitish nor any other JD(U) leader will be campaigning in Punjab, where the AAP is a key player in the triangular contest against the Congress and BJP-SAD combine. The JD(U) does not want to burn bridges with AAP. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, RLD chief Ajit Singh is keen that the JD(U) leaders campaign for his party, which is contesting the elections on its own this time. Indications are that the JD(U) will not campaign even in UP after having decided not to contest polls in the state to avoid “division of secular votes”.

Search Panel

THE HRD Ministry has finally set up a search-cum-selection committee to appoint the next Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University. The ministry, under Smriti Irani’s leadership, had sacked the last V-C Chandra Krishnamurthy in June last year for committing academic fraud. The post has been vacant since then. The President, who is Visitor of all central universities, it seems was not too happy with the ministry’s list of suggestions for appointing his representative on the search-cum-selection committee. The file was sent back and the President’s nominee was approved by his office only after the second list of suggestions was sent by the HRD Ministry. The three-member panel is learnt to have Himachal University V-C Kuldip Chand Agnihotri and Indira Gandhi National Tribal University V-C TV Kattimani as members.

Global Ranking

A GLOBAL survey has ranked the two right-leaning think tanks in India, Vivekananda International Foundation and India Foundation, at 42nd and 84th positions, respectively, among Asian think tanks. While Vivekananda International Foundation was started by NSA Ajit K Doval, India Foundation is run by his son Shaurya Doval and BJP general secretary Ram Madhav. Only two Indian think tanks, the Observer Research Foundation (5th) and the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (7th), were ranked among top 10, according to the latest Global Go To Think Tank Index Report.