Nitish promises to ban alcohol, regularise unauthorised colonies, sets agenda for 2019 Lok sabha polls

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at Talkatora Stadium, Sunday. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at Talkatora Stadium, Sunday. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Stating that the Purvanchali population living in the capital’s unauthorised colonies has no access to drinking water and drainage, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said his party, Janata Dal (United), will push for regularisation if voted to power. Setting the agenda for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he also called for a total prohibition of alcohol in the country.

Addressing a meeting of party workers at Talkatora stadium, he said: “There are around 30 lakh people living in 1,642 unauthorised colonies in Delhi who do not have access to clean drinking water, proper roads and drainage system. We will push for regularisation.” Mostly migrants from Bihar and eastern UP, Purvanchalis make up nearly one-third of the city’s over 2 crore population.

Evoking Bihari asmita (pride), Kumar said there was a time when a Bihar’s reputation was “not very good outside the state”. Now, he said, many Biharis are working in different sectors. “If Biharis stop working for a day, Delhi will come to standstill,” the CM said, underlining the contribution of migrants from his state and how Purvanchalis have become a major vote bank.

Earlier this year, JD(U) candidates had contested on 11 seats during the MCD polls but lost.

JD(U) Delhi unit president Narsingh Shah said the party’s main aim is regularisation of over 1,600 unauthorised colonies, if it comes to power. He also hit out at the Congress and the AAP for failing to fulfil their promise to regularise these colonies where the living condition is “very pathetic”.

Kumar also asked workers to take Bihar’s ‘model of development’ to the Purvanchali population. He also asked them to raise awareness among people about the ill effects of liquor consumption. “The Left and Congress keep using the word secularism. If they are so secular, why don’t they ban alcohol which has no religious sanction in Hinduism, Islam, Jainism or Buddhism?”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said his party too has been pushing for regularisation of unauthorised colonies but AAP has stalled it.

