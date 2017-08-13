Nitish Kumar pitches for a uniform power tariff rate in the country

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday pitched for a uniform electricity tariff rate across the country on the lines of railway fares. “A lot of work has been done in the state in energy sector be it generation, transmission, distribution…Now there is only one issue of increased tariff rate of electricity that we get power from NTPC. Its quite high,” Kumar told reporters here at a function organised by energy department.

“Our Energy minister and Energy department officials have raised with the Centre, the issue of higher tariff rate of electricity which it (Bihar) gets from NTPC as its quota… NTPC should fix a uniform tariff rate of electricity for the entire country. We demand a uniform rate of electricity for the country on the lines of railway fare which is uniform across the country,” he said.

Whether you travel in Tamil Nadu or in Bihar or visit UP or Maharashtra, railways’ fare is uniform, similarly electricity tariff rate should also be one, Kumar said. The CM said this at a function organised to launch and dedicate besides laying foundation stones for various schemes of Energy department worth Rs 1462.36 crore.

The schemes – which were launched, dedicated besides laying foundation stones – were relating to strengthen the transmission, sub-transmission and distribution network in the state, he said. The schemes will strengthen the network of grid and power sub-stations in the state which will ensure power supply in every part of the state, he said adding that the people may witness quality power supply without facing the problems of either low voltage or voltage fluctuations if the transmission and distribution network are good in the state.

The CM said that there is no need of setting up any more thermal power plant in the state given the kind of work that has taken place in the state in all the three fields of generation, transmission and distribution. “Now the state government will set up solar plants at two places where it (govt) earlier wanted to set up thermal plants,” Kumar said.

Re-iterating his resolve to ensure power supply connection to every hamlets by the end of this year while every household will be provided power connection by the end of next year, Kumar said that he had said in his independence day address in 2012 that he would try to improve in the power supply scenario, failing which he would not seek votes in 2015.

“I am happy that the power supply situation has improved in the state to such an extent that people get upset and feel inconvenience if the power supply goes off even for some time,” Kumar said. The state’s ability to draw power supply has gone up to 4000 MW today from 700 MW in the year 2005, Kumar said. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Energy Department Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav also spoke on the occasion.

