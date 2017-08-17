Nitish Kumar orders CBI probe into Bhagalpur Srijan NGO scam

Taking a dig at Nitish Kumar’s zero tolerance policy against corruption, Yadav had asked for a CBI probe into the Rs 1,000 crore Srijan scam. (File photo) Taking a dig at Nitish Kumar’s zero tolerance policy against corruption, Yadav had asked for a CBI probe into the Rs 1,000 crore Srijan scam. (File photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday recommended a CBI inquiry into alleged Bhagalpur Srijan NGO scam hours after Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Tejashwi Yadav demanded the same. Taking a dig at Kumar’s zero tolerance policy against corruption, Yadav had asked for a CBI probe into the Rs 1,000 crore Srijan scam, in which government funds were transferred to private accounts between 2005 and 2013 when BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi was the Finance Minister.

“It is high time that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommend a CBI probe into Srijan scam as he has repeatedly been claiming zero tolerance against corruption,” Yadav, who is in Bhagalpur in connection with his ongoing Janadesh Apman Yatra, had said.

Tejashwi’s father and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad also reiterated his demands for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. Tejashwi Yadav had also said he has not been allowed to hold a meeting in Bhagalpur since Wednesday as the “government is afraid” that he will expose Srijan scam and the leaders behind it. He said Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was the Finance minister when “crores were looted from people. None but Modi is responsible for it”.

Lalu Prasad, who is appearing before a CBI court in Ranchi in connection with fodder scam, said: “Nitish Kumar should sack Modi immediately if he has zero tolerance against corruption, and arrest him. There are solid evidences of Modi’s involvement in the scam.”

Lalu Prasad also accused Nitish Kumar of ‘murdering democracy’ by not allowing his son Tejashwi Yadav to hold a rally in Bhagalpur. Lalu said, “Nitish Kumar is wounded, he has choked democracy.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd