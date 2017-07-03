Nitish Kumar on Opposition: Must move beyond reactive narrative, not PM face for 2019

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he was not interested in being the face of the Opposition in 2019. (File) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he was not interested in being the face of the Opposition in 2019. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on Monday said “an alternative narrative” was the need of the hour for the Opposition as a mere “reactive narrative” was not helping them in countering the government. Kumar also said that he was not in the race to be the leader of the Opposition in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“I have said earlier also that I am not the PM face of opposition in 2019, neither am I eligible,” he said, speaking to the media.

On being asked about him skipping the midnight GST launch event, Kumar said there was no question of attending or not attending it as he was not invited.

On Opposition unity, the JD(U) leader said: “Coalition is not the only thing, we need to set alternative agenda and set it before the people… Congress is the largest party, it needs to step up and provide an agenda.”

