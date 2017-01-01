Nitish Kumar offers prayers at native village temple

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File photo. Source: PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File photo. Source: PTI)

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today visited his native village of Kalyanbigaha and offered prayers at a temple there for peace and prosperity of the state. Kumar also garlanded the statue of his mother Parmeshwari Devi on her death anniversary at a park named after his father Kaviraj Ramlakhan Singh at the village in Harnaut block of Nalanda district, an official release said. He also garlanded the statues of his father Kaviraj Ramlakhan Singh and late wife Manju Sinha.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

The chief minister’s son Nishant Kumar and his close relatives were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister also inaugurated an open gym park at his native village Kalyanbigaha and also inspected the park premises, the release said.

Later, Kumar also inaugurated an indoor shooting range, a hostel, basket ball court located at Kalyanbigaha ITI premises.

Kumar, who inspected the indoor shooting range, also interacted with those who were practising at the shooting range. Kumar directed officials to upgrade it to international standard.

Besides, the CM also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the buildings for an outpost and a barack for 30 constables. He also inaugurated the canteen to be run by Khushbu Jeevika society at ITI premises in the village, the release said.