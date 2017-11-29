Nitish Kumar: No Padmavati show in Bihar till Sanjay Leela Bhansali clears stand

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said Padmavati will not be screened in Bihar till filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali clears his stand on the objections raised by people. No formal order, however, has been issued by the government.

Speaking to reporters in his Vidhan Sabha office, Nitish said: “Since objections against Padmavati are being raised from several quarters, its filmmaker should clarify his stand. So long as controversy about the film does not subside, the film would not be released in Bihar.”

The CM added that the filmmaker should not have made the actor playing Padmavati dance in the film.

“Once the film director provides the clarifications, we will consider showing the film in Bihar,” said the CM, adding that he did not want any controversy surrounding screening of the film before the current objections are resolved.

His statement comes after several Rajput organisations and prominent NDA leaders demanded a ban on the film. Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, senior JD (U) leader and minister Jay Kumar Singh and BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh “Gyanu” have raised objections on screening the film in the state as it could “offend” Rajputs, who account for about 4 per cent of Bihar’s population.

Manjhi has said: “Padmavati is part of our legacy. The Censor board must look into fine details of the film and remove any objectionable portion.”

BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh on Tuesday joined the chorus of protest against Padmavati. He came to Vidhan Sabha in his vehicle that had a poster of SP leader Azam Khan garlanded with footwear. Lashing out at Khan for his remarks on Padmavati, he said, “Azam Khan mocked pagdi (headgear) of Rajputs. Rajputs are known for making sacrifices but they also know how to take on enemies.”

Singh had earlier appealed to the Chief Minister for a ban on the film.

