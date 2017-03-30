Delhi confidential

Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar

Dinner, No Diplomacy

The speculation of a reunion between the JD(U) and the BJP got a boost on Tuesday when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar organised a dinner in Patna where BJP leaders were also present. Asked several times in Delhi on Wednesday about his party’s future plans, an irritated JD(U) leader K C Tyagi blamed the BJP for floating such rumours. His take: the Patna dinner was organised at the explicit request of some BJP MLAs, and it must not be seen as the JD(U) reaching out to them. To point out his party’s differences with the BJP, Tyagi emphasised that the JD(U) is planning to take on the saffron party in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections by joining forces with Patidar leader Hardik Patel, and that JD(U) leaders will participate in a socialist get-together in Mumbai on April 22.

Security Fallout

Only 44 of 89 Padma award winners will be able to receive the award from President Pranab Mukherjee at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday. Security arrangements at the venue, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present, has ensured that there is not enough space to accommodate all the awardees. Those left out will be honoured at a separate ceremony later.

Halo Of Hello

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha has a tough task ahead. He and his office are flooded with complaints on call drops, even as they receive requests from politicians, including Members of Parliament, for intervention on preventing installation of mobile towers in different areas. While the ministry has managed to install around 1 lakh mobile towers across the country in the last eight or nine months, recently Sinha received a statement from his officials, saying that one such installation was stopped by a VIP in Lutyen’s Bungalow Zone.

Sing Sangh in CV

A claim to some sort of association with the RSS seems to have become an essential element of job applications for political positions in the new government in Uttar Pradesh. Several applications made in the last few days for posts such as the Additional Advocate General contain references to past affiliations to the Sangh. Since one can be a swayamsevak without ever being active in the RSS, a few of these candidates are highlighting that they have also been pracharaks, even if for small periods of time. A pracharak shuns family life for the Sangh’s service and commands greater respect in the organisation.

